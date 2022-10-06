Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.