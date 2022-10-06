Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCAGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Dividend History for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA)

