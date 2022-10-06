Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NMT opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.