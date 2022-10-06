Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NMT opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

