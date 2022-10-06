Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE NUO opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
