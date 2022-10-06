Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NUO opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NUO Get Rating ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

