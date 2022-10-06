Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NIM opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.