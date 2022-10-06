Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NIM opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund ( NYSE:NIM Get Rating ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.57% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

