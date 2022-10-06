Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $4,266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.