Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NPV opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.