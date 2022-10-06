Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:NPV opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
