O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Up 4.8 %

OI stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

