Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,336 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Bancroft Fund worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

Bancroft Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

