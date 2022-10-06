Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $444,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

