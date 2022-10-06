Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $346.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.98 and its 200 day moving average is $373.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

