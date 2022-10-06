Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 378,224 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

