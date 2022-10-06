Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.