Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,699 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 346.6% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 102.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $729,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

