Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.06

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 35722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

