Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Lowered to $1.20 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.00 to $1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 5.59.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.11. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of 1.07 and a 1-year high of 9.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.27.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.13 billion. Offerpad Solutions had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 140,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 1.68 per share, for a total transaction of 235,803.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,378,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,315,218.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 43.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

