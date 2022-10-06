OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 598 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

