OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 43,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

