OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.23 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWB opened at $208.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.93. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

