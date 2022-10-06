OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 412.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,482 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $58.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.