OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 12,025 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

GLD stock opened at $159.81 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

