OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 24,279 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $378.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

