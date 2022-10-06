OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.1 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.89 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.