Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading Up 2.4%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 176,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 412,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,371,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 557,927 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 709.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 400,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.