Online Cold Wallet (OCW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9,455.17

Online Cold Wallet (OCW) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Online Cold Wallet has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Online Cold Wallet token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Online Cold Wallet has a market capitalization of $9,455.17 and $17,594.00 worth of Online Cold Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Online Cold Wallet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

About Online Cold Wallet

Online Cold Wallet’s launch date was April 14th, 2022. Online Cold Wallet’s total supply is 536,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,122 tokens. The official website for Online Cold Wallet is www.onlinecoldwallet.com. Online Cold Wallet’s official Twitter account is @ocwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Online Cold Wallet is medium.com/@ocwallet.

Online Cold Wallet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Online Cold Wallet (OCW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Online Cold Wallet has a current supply of 536,906 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Online Cold Wallet is 0.01510144 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $56.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.onlinecoldwallet.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online Cold Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Online Cold Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Online Cold Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Online Cold Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Online Cold Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.