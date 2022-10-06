Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,334 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,855,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,245,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $10,612,000.

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.98. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.86 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91.

