Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,336,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Brightworth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 881,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,984,000 after acquiring an additional 821,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.