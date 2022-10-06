Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.