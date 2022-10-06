Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,139 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

