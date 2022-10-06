Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

