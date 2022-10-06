Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

FTXN opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.