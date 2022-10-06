Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
FTXN opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $31.87.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend
