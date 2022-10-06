Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16.

