Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,509 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $32.43 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24.

