Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC lowered Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. Open Text has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Open Text by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Open Text by 2.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Open Text by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Open Text by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Open Text by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

