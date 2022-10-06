OpenLeverage Price Tops $0.0239 (OLE)

OpenLeverage (OLE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One OpenLeverage token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OpenLeverage has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenLeverage has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $963,647.00 worth of OpenLeverage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,052.77 or 1.00104417 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00064532 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004903 BTC.

OpenLeverage Token Profile

OpenLeverage is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. OpenLeverage’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,956,030 tokens. OpenLeverage’s official Twitter account is @openleverage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenLeverage is openleverage.medium.com. The official website for OpenLeverage is openleverage.finance.

OpenLeverage Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLeverage (OLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenLeverage has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,956,030 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLeverage is 0.02558788 USD and is down -5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,190,377.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openleverage.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLeverage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenLeverage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenLeverage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

