Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070,293 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment comprises 3.7% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSE. TheStreet raised Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 2,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,963. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $252.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.54. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.83 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.