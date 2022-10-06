Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Makes New $33.72 Million Investment in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 826,773 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,724,000. Model N comprises 6.9% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 2.25% of Model N as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 129,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Model N by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 187,360 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Model N alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MODN shares. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Activity at Model N

Model N Price Performance

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.