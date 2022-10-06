Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 200,000 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,000. Catalent makes up 2.4% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 0.11% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 49,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $140.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

