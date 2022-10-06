Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 486,784 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 486,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,328,000. FTI Consulting makes up 5.6% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 1.41% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 96.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.4% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FCN stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.65. 8,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

