Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 84.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 320.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

