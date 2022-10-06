Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Orca Energy Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

See Also

