Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

