Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

NYSE PHM opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

