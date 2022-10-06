Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 24.5% in the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $14,266,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.2 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $420.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.35. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $367.71 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

