Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 12,881 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.