Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 17,530 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Paychex by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,352,000 after purchasing an additional 337,069 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 263,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,600,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,951,000 after buying an additional 43,056 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $365,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $9,920,569. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

