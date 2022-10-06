Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 47,083 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,083 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $169.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,478 shares of company stock valued at $66,159,334 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

