Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brightworth increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.77.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HON opened at $177.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

