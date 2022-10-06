Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 7,687,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 9,349,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of £3.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

