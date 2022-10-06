Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.55 on Friday. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

About Orion Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

