Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.20

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.20 and traded as low as C$8.12. Orocobre shares last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 19,462 shares changing hands.

Orocobre Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.20. The company has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17.

About Orocobre

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

